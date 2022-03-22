PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead inside a Providence home early Tuesday morning, according to Major David Lapatin.

Detectives were seen coming and going from the Parkis Avenue residence throughout the day Tuesday.

It’s unclear at this time whether the woman’s death is suspicious.

Lapatin said the woman’s death is not being ruled as a homicide, adding that the medical examiner will determine how she died.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information is provided.