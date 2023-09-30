PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence woman has been convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the overdose death of a man in North Attleboro.

The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said that 31-year-old Emily Velez was arrested in Warwick in November of 2021 for shoplifting and told police they should check on a man named Dennis Heelen she did fentanyl with earlier.

Police found him dead, along with a plastic baggie with fentanyl residue in his trash can.

The D.A.’s office says Velez’s failure to call for help caused the victim’s death.

She also admitted to taking his car, cell phone and wallet.