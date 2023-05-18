PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence woman is facing charges after she allegedly hospitalized a woman by running an unlicensed dentistry practice out of her home.

Altagracia Yorquis Adames, 57, allegedly pulled the victim’s molar and drilled several other teeth, which caused her to develop a severe infection that required emergency treatment and antibiotics, according to the R.I. Attorney General’s Office.

The victim, a 36-year-old woman, told police she began experiencing pain in one of her molars and her front teeth last August. Police said she first went to a clinic, but when she learned she couldn’t afford the procedure, a friend recommended she contact a person named “Yorki” who could do it at a lower cost.

According to the police affidavit, the victim showed up at Adames’s Murray Street home and was led down to the “dental practice” in the basement, which police said included a waiting room, a treatment room, and a third room with teeth moldings, a propane pressure cooker, and industrial equipment.

The affidavit says the victim watched as Adames allegedly took utensils out of a dresser drawer, including some that were visibly rusty, then numbed the molar and pulled at it for several minutes until it came out.

Adames then allegedly numbed and drilled the victim’s front teeth, but the victim claimed she never gave consent for that operation, according to the affidavit.

The victim told police she contacted Adames when the pain worsened later that night, and text messages included in the affidavit show she told the victim to take painkillers and ice it.

The next day, the victim checked into The Miriam Hospital where doctors gave her and IV and told her she was “very sick,” the affidavit said. The victim was transferred to Rhode Island Hospital and the R.I. Department of Health was contacted about Adames.

Police said a government website from the Dominican Republic lists her as having been a licensed dental professional since 2013. R.I. State Police and FDA officials searched her home and found the basement dental practice as described by the victim.

Adames is charged with practicing dentistry without a license. She’s due back in court Aug. 10.