PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The woman charged in connection with a deadly hit-and-run on New Year’s Eve faced a judge Tuesday.

Ariel Acosta, 31, was arrested over the weekend and charged with failing to stop in an accident resulting in death.

Ariel Acosta (Courtesy: Providence Police Department)

Investigators believe Acosta was driving down North Main Street when she hit 57-year-old Edwin English. English was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries more than a week later.

Acosta was granted $15,000 surety bail and released pending her next court date, which is scheduled for May 1.

English was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who was experiencing homelessness, according to his brother. His death mark’s the third deadly hit-and-run on North Main Street within the past year.

Zacory Richardson died after he was hit by a driver who took off last February. The suspect, a 34-year-old Lincoln woman, turned herself in two days later.

Then in October, 85-year-old Vanda Makovetskiy was hit while crossing North Main Street with her husband. Makovetskiy later died at the hospital and the suspect, a 27-year-old Providence woman, was arrested.