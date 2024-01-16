PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The woman charged in connection with a deadly hit-and-run on New Year’s Eve faced a judge Tuesday.
Ariel Acosta, 31, was arrested over the weekend and charged with failing to stop in an accident resulting in death.
Investigators believe Acosta was driving down North Main Street when she hit 57-year-old Edwin English. English was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries more than a week later.
Acosta was granted $15,000 surety bail and released pending her next court date, which is scheduled for May 1.
English was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who was experiencing homelessness, according to his brother. His death mark’s the third deadly hit-and-run on North Main Street within the past year.
Zacory Richardson died after he was hit by a driver who took off last February. The suspect, a 34-year-old Lincoln woman, turned herself in two days later.
Then in October, 85-year-old Vanda Makovetskiy was hit while crossing North Main Street with her husband. Makovetskiy later died at the hospital and the suspect, a 27-year-old Providence woman, was arrested.