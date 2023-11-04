PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence woman was arrested after police say she caused a crash on the highway while intoxicated, with two of her children inside of the vehicle.

Just before 6 p.m. Friday, police were called to a three car crash on Rt. 10 North near Union Ave.

After an initial investigation, police found that a car driven by 36-year-old Stefane Garcia struck a Ford Explorer, causing the Explorer to then hit a blue Nissan.

Officers said while on scene, Garcia “displayed obvious signs of impairment and failed a series of Field Sobriety Tests administered.”

She was placed into custody without incident and taken to the Lincoln Woods Barracks.

Her children, ages nine and six, were inside the vehicle at the time of the crash. They were treated on scene for minor injuries and taken to Hasbro Children’s Hospital. There were no other injuries reported.

Garcia was held overnight and charged with DUI of drugs or alcohol – BAC unknown (first offense), DUI of drugs or alcohol with a passenger under 13 years of age (two counts), reckless driving, and refusal to submit to a chemical test.

Garcia was also presented a probation violator on an original charge of cruelty to or neglect of a child from the Middletown Police Department and taken to the Women’s Intake at the ACI. The children were taken into DCYF custody.

Police said there were eight other people who were arrested for DUI on the same evening.