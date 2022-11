PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police have made an arrest after an antisemitic note was found at the Brown RISD Hillel last month.

Tanyalee Lugo was arraigned Wednesday on disorderly conduct charges, according to Major David Lapatin.

The note was left in the reception area of the Weiner Center and discovered by staff on Oct. 30.

The Brown RISD Hillel is the center for Jewish life at both Brown and the Rhode Island School of Design.