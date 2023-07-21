PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police made an arrest after a man was stabbed overnight in the city’s West End, but the person who allegedly committed the stabbing remains at large.

Police said they responded around 1:45 a.m. Friday to a report of a stabbing on Cranston Street. The victim told police he was driving on Waldo Street when he was approached by an unknown Black man and a woman identified as 28-year-old Angel Moreau.

The victim said the male suspect got into the car through the passenger door, demanded $20, then stabbed him in the arm while Moreau was standing just outside.

A short time later, a patrolman located and captured Moreau, who had a pocket knife and $25 in her front pocket, according to police. She was taken in for questioning.

Court records show Moreau was charged with one count of felony assault and/or battery. No plea was entered at her arraignment on Friday and she was given $2,500 surety bail with a non-domestic no-contact order. She must also undergo a competency evaluation.

Moreau is due back in court Aug. 4 for a status conference.