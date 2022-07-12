PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A former VFW commander and suspended Providence VA Medical Center employee is set to admit that she falsified military records and used them to get benefits and services meant for combat veterans, according to the office of U.S. Attorney Zachary Cunha.

A signed agreement filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court shows Sarah Cavanaugh will plead guilty to federal charges of fraud, aggravated identity theft, forgery, and fraudulent use of medals, Cunha’s office said.

Cavanaugh, 31, of East Greenwich, is accused of lying about being a cancer-stricken U.S. Marine who served overseas and received a Purple Heart and Bronze Star.

Prosecutors say she used her position as a licensed social worker at the Providence VA to gain access to the personal records of a Marine and a Navy veteran who actually had cancer, then used that information to create fake documents and medical records in her own name. Using those documents, she allegedly collected more than $250,000 worth of benefits and charitable contributions reserved for wounded veterans, according to prosecutors.

Department of Defense records show Cavanaugh never served in any branch of the U.S. military, and prosecutors say she purchased replicas of a Purple Heart and Bronze Star which she displayed on a Marine uniform she wore at public events.

Cavanaugh resigned as the commander of VFW Post 152 in February after the allegations came to light. Soon after, she was placed on administrative leave from the Providence VA and had her access to the agency’s systems revoked.