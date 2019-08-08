Woman accused of robbing stores while wearing animal mask held without bail

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The woman charged in several robberies in Massachusetts and Rhode Island won’t be getting out of jail, at least for now.

The judge ordered Ashley Weaver to be held without bail during her arraignment Thursday morning. She pleaded not guilty in Providence Superior Court to several charges including first-degree robbery and using a firearm while committing a crime of violence.

A Providence County Grand Jury indicted her last week in connection with a robbery at an Olneyville gas station, during which she wore a monkey mask.

Weaver is also facing charges in Massachusetts in connection with a robbery and shooting in Atttleboro, and another robbery in Mansfield.

Police said Weaver wore an animal mask during each of the crimes.

Following her arrest, police searched Weaver’s home and said hey found a firearm and animal masks similar to those found in the robberies.

The judge set a pretrial hearing for September 4.