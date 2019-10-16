Woman accused of driving drunk, causing crash with 4 kids in the car

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence woman is facing a DUI charge after police say she caused a crash while driving drunk with her four children in the car.

The crash took place around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of North Main and Randall Streets, according to the police report obtained by Eyewitness News.

After surveying the scene and speaking to eyewitnesses, police said they determined Natasha Mitchell was traveling at a high rate of speed on the southbound side of North Main and ran a red light when the right side of her car was struck by another vehicle entering the roadway from Randall Street.

The collision caused Mitchell’s car to go up onto the median and hit a pedestrian-crossing device before it came to a stop on the far side of the median, partially hanging off into the northbound side of the roadway.

The second vehicle was heavily damaged as a result of the crash but police said the driver did not complain of any injuries.

Mitchell, 32, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with a serious head wound, according to police, while her children were taken to Hasbro Children’s Hospital to be treated for cuts and bruises.

While searching Mitchell’s car for registration and insurance information, police said they found a large package of whiskey “nips” in the front seat with several of the bottles opened up.

Police also said Mitchell smelled strongly of alcohol and was acting belligerent towards the officers and rescue workers as they tried to tend to her and her children.

Her oldest daughter reportedly told police that her mother was driving fast and drinking.

At the hospital, Mitchell said she was at a friend’s going-away party that night and had a drink, but couldn’t remember what it was, according to police. She said at the time of the crash, she was driving the children from her South Providence home to University Heights on the city’s East Side.

Police noted that Mitchell was uncooperative with the hospital staff, saying she kept taking off her neck brace and trying to leave the room.

Mitchell was issued a summons to appear in court later this month for the DUI charge. She was also issued citations for two counts of no child restraint and single counts of operating with a canceled registration, improper use of registration, obedience to devices, operating without insurance, conditions requiring reduced speed and injury to signs or devices.

Police said the DCYF and Family Services were notified of the incident.