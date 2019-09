PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — According to eyewintesses, several people were stuck by a vehicle overnight in Providence.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. at the corner of Academy and Chalkstone Avenues.

An Eyewitness News crew on scene saw at least five ambulances on the scene.

Right now, it is not clear how many people were exactly hurt or the extent of their injuries.

Police are still investigating this incident.