PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A man accused of shooting his roommate’s friend in the head following an argument over the summer returned to court for a bail hearing Thursday.

Nikkolas Adams, 30, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 28-year-old Samuel Chionuma.

The victim’s family was in the courtroom as the judge heard testimony from two witnesses who were there the night he was killed.

Michael Reynolds, Adams’ roommate, explained that he had invited Chionuma over to their Texas Avenue home that night to hang out and drink beer.

Chionuma later invited his friend Titus Buchanan to join them, which worried Reynolds.

“I told Nikkolas just to make sure he was OK with it, because I know that he doesn’t really get along with him,” Reynolds explained.

Reynolds said the situation escalated shortly after Buchanan arrived.

Buchanan told the court he was in the front yard with Chionuma when he saw Adams walking toward him.

“The next thing I knew, he punched me upside the head,” Buchanan recalled. “I just said, ‘That wasn’t a good idea.'”

That’s when Buchanan shoved Adams into the bushes and began “wailing on him,” according to Reynolds.

Reynolds and Chionuma intervened and pulled Buchanan off of Adams, who in turn went back inside the house.

Less than a minute later, Buchanan said Adams walked back outside holding a handgun.

“He said, ‘You think you’re tough?'” Buchanan recalled. “In my head, I didn’t think he was going to use it.”

Reynolds and Chionuma immediately rushed Adams and tried to wrestle the gun from his hand, according to Buchanan. He remembers hearing the gun go off during the struggle, and Chionuma falling to the ground.

“I ran to him,” Buchanan said. “I saw a pool of blood next to his head and called 911 immediately.”

“I was just standing there in a state of shock,” Reynolds added. “I remember [Adams] saying he didn’t mean to.”

Chionuma was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. Adams, who appeared stunned and went back inside the house briefly after shooting Chionuma, was taken into custody without incident.

“I don’t think he intended to do this,” Buchanan said.

Reynolds agreed, adding that Adams gave him the keys to his truck so he could drive Chionuma to the hospital.

The judge opted not to make a decision regarding Adams’ bail Thursday. Adams will remain held without bail pending his next court date, which is scheduled for Sept. 15.