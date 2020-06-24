With police standing guard, Columbus statue remains untouched

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A flyer circulating on social media that called upon vandals to tear down Providence’s Christopher Columbus statue prompted a massive police response Tuesday night.

Providence police officers and Rhode Island State Police troopers surrounded the statue on Elmwood Avenue after receiving a tip about the plan.

The online flyer told people to “bring masks, gloves, rope and tools to break the plywood box,” and depicted vandals toppling the statue with ropes.

The statue, which had been boarded up earlier this month following a similar tip, was still standing as of Wednesday, though police remain stationed there as a precaution.

Kathleen Ocampo, a chiropractor whose office is located nearby, said she was shocked to see the officers standing guard when she arrived at work Wednesday morning.

She said defacing the statue won’t solve the problem.

“I think it’s unnecessary and I think it hurts local businesses like where I work,” she said of the vandalism.

The statue has been vandalized several times in recent years, including twice last year: once on Columbus Day and the other just days before Thanksgiving.

The vandalism sparked a debate over whether or not to move the statue to Federal Hill, though one city councilor introduced legislation opposing the relocation and another argued it should be removed from the city completely.