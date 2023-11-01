EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Good Energy electric program’s new rates go into effect this month for a handful of Rhode Island communities.

The program is being used in seven cities and towns, where customers are automatically enrolled in the program: Providence, Central Falls, Newport, Portsmouth, Barrington, South Kingstown and Narragansett.

“We have been able to enroll over 100,000 accounts across the seven communities that are participating and we have been seeing a pretty significant cost savings,” Good Energy’s Jamie Rhodes told 12 News.

According to Rhodes, the program aims to save ratepayers money and increase the use of renewable energy.

“The average household, at least by the way that we measure it, usually uses about 500 kilowatt hours per month,” Rhodes explained.

Good Energy estimates that the average household enrolled in the program will spend about $88.20 per month for electricity over the next six months.

That rate is competitive with Rhode Island Energy, where the average household using its standard program would spend $88.70.

Rhodes said other communities including Middletown and North Kingstown are looking to join the program too.

“Bristol, Rhode Island, just had its plan approved by the public utilities commission,” he added.

The Good Energy rates start this month and go until April.