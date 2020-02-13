Wild Zebra stripped of all licenses, forced to close

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ The Wild Zebra Gentlemen’s Club in Providence is officially no more.

The Providence Board of Licenses voted unanimously Wednesday to revoke all of the strip club’s business licenses. Without those licenses, the club can’t legally operate.

Chairman Dylan Conley tells Eyewitness News the board found the club was “grossly negligent” in allowing the solicitation of prostitution at the facility.

The decision comes after the board heard testimony two from undercover officers involved in a sting last May.

The officers testified that they were offered sexual favors from dancers in exchange for cash while in one of the back rooms.

Peter Petrarca, the owner of the strip club, said he plans to file an appeal with the Department of Business Regulation on Thursday, adding that he’s confident the decision will be reversed.

He said if he has to, he will take the case to the Rhode Island Supreme Court.