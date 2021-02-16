‘Where do I go?’: North Providence man eligible for vaccine, but unable to leave home

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — John Pernorio thought he saw the light at the end of the tunnel when he became eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. But since he’s unable to leave his North Providence home, he says he feels like he’s in limbo.

“I am 76 years old, I have a spinal cord injury and I’m in a wheelchair. So, where do I go?” Pernorio asked.

For Pernorio, getting the vaccine means protecting his family when they can be together again, and staying alive to do that.

Since he can’t get anywhere on his own, he’s made several calls to figure out his options, but says that hasn’t gotten him anywhere.

“I can’t get out. I don’t drive. I live by myself,” Pernorio explained. “My wife just passed away in December, so I have no way of getting to a senior center or a drug store or anything else.”

Pernorio is the president of the Rhode Island Alliance for Retired Americans, which advocates for senior citizens. He said he’s also thinking of everyone else in a similar situation.

“They are afraid of it too, especially when you see images of people on ventilators in the hospital,” Pernorio added.

12 News took Pernorio’s concerns to Mayor Charles Lombardi.

“I don’t know who he has questioned, but I spoke to the EMA director and if he is stuck at home, we will arrange for him to get a vaccination,” Lombardi said. “If, in fact, he is mobile and he can get to the site, then there will be wheelchair accessibility.”

Lombardi said anyone else having trouble with accessibility should call his office at (401) 232-0900 ext. 226 or the town’s fire chief at (401) 231-8505.

As for homebound people outside of North Providence, a spokesperson for the R.I. Department of Health says there isn’t an option yet, but there will be.

“We are working on plans right now to get vaccine to people who are age-eligible but cannot get to a vaccination site,” Joseph Wendelken said. “We don’t have anything finalized yet, but are making those plans now.”

On Friday, North Providence plans to open its own vaccination clinic at the high school.

“You give me the shots, we will put them in people’s arms as quick as possible and as many as possible,” Lombardi said.

The mayor said if it was up to him, residents would have been inoculated there from the start, rather than going to a regional clinic.