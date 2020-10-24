‘When is enough, enough?’: Mom of Providence murder victim pleads for peace

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ In an emotional plea to the community, the mother of a man who was shot and killed in Providence Thursday night says she wants the ongoing violence in the capital city to stop.

Kimmie Mann spoke to a crowd of supporters Friday evening about her son, Dante Mann, who was shot while making a music video honoring his late cousin.

“This was a bright, young man and, let me tell you something, if you went and you asked him for anything, if he had it, it’s yours,” she said.

Police said Dante, 27, was on Gallup Street when someone jumped out of a car and fired several shots at the group. Dante was rushed to the hospital with a gunshot wound and was later pronounced dead. It’s unclear if he was the intended target.

This is the city’s 15th homicide of the year.

“It’s sad to see that there are so many lives being taken,” Kimmie said. “I’m frustrated. I’m livid.”

Kimmie said even though she’s still grieving, she’s shifting her focus to not only getting justice for her son, but for his four children as well.

“My family and I are here suffering. This is another man gone,” she said. “Sometimes you have to ask yourself: When is enough, enough?”

Those who knew Dante said he was an up and coming rapper in the community and was known as “SOS DMann.”

Dante’s family said the music video her son was filming was in memory of his cousin Tyrone Williams, who was shot and killed in July 2018 on the same street.

She put the blame squarely on city leaders, who she said are not providing enough outlets for the youth.

“What are all of these young kids doing this for?” she said. “Nobody has an answer. There’s not enough resources for these young kids…I don’t see anyone willing to step up and help any of these youths.”

She also claims that no one from the Providence Police Department has contacted her since her son’s murder and she actually found out from her niece.

“Not one person of the Providence Police force has called me since my son was murdered,” Kimmie said.

Earlier Friday, police said they have been in contact with Dante’s family.

Kimmie did say she heard from Mayor Jorge Elorza’s office on Friday. She said they reassured her they’re working on her son’s case.