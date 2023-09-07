PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The city of Providence is making the final preparations ahead of its annual outdoor arts festival this weekend.

Mayor Brett Smiley is holding a news conference to kick off PVDFest, joined by the grand marshals, organizers and performers.

The free event will be held Friday through Sunday at a new location: 195 District Park on the Providence riverfront. It’ll feature public art, live music and a food village, along with a special WaterFire lighting on Saturday night and a parade on Sunday.

PVDFest is expected to bring tens of thousands of people to the capital city. Started back in 2015, the event was typically held downtown in June, but Smiley announced earlier this year that it would be moving to September to “maximize economic impact.”