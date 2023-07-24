PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — What Cheer Flower Farm will soon expand thanks to a $500,000 grant from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The 2.7-acre farm, located off Magnolia Avenue, is best known for gifting more than 100,000 fresh-cut flowers annually to underserved Rhode Islanders.

The flourishing non-profit plans to use the federal funding to continue remediating and redeveloping its property, which used to house the Colonial Knife manufacturing plant.

Sen. Jack Reed, who helped secure the funding, said the former factory site was found to be contaminated with metals, chlorinated volatile organic compounds, petroleum and inorganic contaminants.

The contamination has rendered the property’s soil unusable, which is why What Cheer built flower beds with special soil atop a geotextile surface. Reed said the property also has a special spot where sage and eucalyptus trees can grow in a protected environment.

“The landscape in Olneyville is changing and improving,” Reed said, adding that the federal funding will “…accelerate budding progress at What Cheer Flower Farm.”

“The farm and its volunteers have breathed new life into the derelict Colonial Knife site in Olneyville and transformed it into a thriving, inviting flower farm and community asset,” he continued. “This is another great example of federal funding supporting community-driven revitalization In a way that helps deliver economic and environmental benefits.”

In addition to redeveloping the site, What Cheer hopes to increase its flower population from 100,000 to 300,000 over the next three years.

Shannon Brawley, executive director of What Cheer Flower Farm, expressed her gratitude for the federal funding, adding that it will “…allow our organization to expand the production of flowers while growing the environmental, social and economic capacity of the community that surrounds the farm.”

The farm has already begun demolishing vacant buildings on its Olneyville property with the goal of transforming it into the state’s first non-profit flower farm and job training site.

“Seeing condemned, hazardous buildings coming down and colorful flowers blooming in the spring could not be a more tangible sign that something good is happening in the Olneyville neighborhood of Providence,” Gov. Dan McKee said.

What Cheer received the federal funding through the EPA’s Brownfields program, which helps restore the economic vitality of communities that have been exposed to pollution and contamination.