Wexford Building set to open its doors Wednesday on old I-195 land

The Wexford building is set to open Wednesday on the old 195 land.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — After years of anticipation, the Wexford Innovation Center is set to officially open Wednesday on the old I-195 land.

A ribbon-cutting is being held outside the building at 225 Dyer St. at 1 p.m. Wednesday. Tours will be offered after the ceremony.

The project was first announced four years ago, and officials broke ground on the state-of-the-art innovation center on Dyer St. nearly two years ago.

The building is the first project to be completed on the old I-195 land. The 195 Commission and the R.I. Commerce Corporation authorized up to $33.8 million in direct subsidies to help fund the project.

An analysis by consulting firm Appleseed suggested the project will generate enough revenue to offset the cost of the subsidy package. Officials expect the complex to generate $100 million in additional revenue for Rhode Island over the next 20 years.

The seven-story, $88 million complex is now home to several tenants, including Johnson & Johnson, the Cambridge Innovation Center, and Brown University’s School of Professional Studies.