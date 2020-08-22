‘We’ve just been let down’: Parents of Henry Barnard students frustrated with school’s closure

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Parents of students at the Henry Barnard School tell Eyewitness News they’re not only frustrated with the recent announcement regarding its closure, but also with how it was handled by school officials.

Rhode Island College announced Thursday it will close the Henry Barnard School next year, citing losses due to the coronavirus pandemic. Parents, however, are skeptical the coronavirus is to blame.

President Frank Sánchez said it’s one of the many things RIC has to do to address a projected $104-million deficit.

“The pandemic and its unprecedented impacts have triggered one of the biggest fiscal challenges in Rhode Island College’s 166-year history,” Sánchez said. “As president, my job is to make the difficult decisions that will enable the college to continue accomplishing our core mission.”

Anna Wang, a parent whose child attends the school, said they began asking questions regarding the school’s future months ago, but could never receive a straight answer from RIC officials.

“A group of parents had some concerns just because we had an interim principal for two years,” Wang said. “We weren’t sure why they weren’t hiring or looking for a permanent principal.”

Now they’re questioning the real reason behind the school’s closure.

Wang said parents were left out of the conversation regarding the school’s future. She said the college should’ve also been upfront about the financial issues, especially when so many parents would’ve been willing to help.

“Hey, let’s work together,” she said. “We value the school, we know you do too, how can we prevent the worst from happening?”

Katy Chu, who’s child also attends the school, agrees that the administration was not transparent.

“I feel like a foundational part of a child’s education is for the parents, the families, the educators and the administrators to have communication and trust,” she said. “I feel like over the last several months, we’ve just been let down.”

Both Wang and Chu said they love the school, adding that they want their kids to stay there and to continue Henry Barnard’s legacy.

“It calls into question what is the larger responsibility of Rhode Island College and to what degree did they actually live up to that responsibility,” Chu said.

Scott Bromberg, the president of the Henry Barnard School’s Parents’ Association, said RIC has put the 150 elementary school students on the bottom of their to-do list.

“This announcement is terrible timing. During a pandemic that already has placed so much stress on young children across the state, they throw this curve ball. Every child in R.I. is coping with disrupted schedules, a lack of sports and outside activities, online learning, no contact with friends and now they are learning of their school – a place they hold dear – closing,” Bromberg said.

Both Chu and Wang tell Eyewitness News the parents of students at Henry Barnard will brainstorm ways to keep the school open.