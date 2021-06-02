‘We’ll shut it down’: Elorza responds to noise complaints from East Providence residents

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Mayor Jorge Elorza is working to address complaints from East Providence residents of possible loud noise coming from Providence.

12 News has received several complaints that music from the city is heard in East Providence every summer, keeping people awake late at night.

On Wednesday, Elorza said he spoke to Mayor Bob DaSilva about the issue and they are working to identify where it’s coming from.

“This was an issue for us two years ago and we simply worked together and we shut it down so our police chiefs are going to be in touch and we’ll shut it down,” Elorza said.

According to Elorza, two years ago the loud noise was coming from people driving their cars and setting up “massive” sound systems either in the trunks of their cars or outside the vehicle.

This year, Elorza says the noise is probably coming from somewhere on the waterfront.

“It just takes some coordination, letting us know when they hear it, and we will send officers out and we will shut it down,” he said.

