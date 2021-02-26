Weisman announces resignation as Rhode Island’s US attorney

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island’s chief federal law enforcement officer is stepping down, effective Sunday.

Aaron Weisman announced Friday that he’s submitted his letter of resignation to President Joe Biden, saying that serving as the state’s U.S. attorney for the past two years was the greatest honor of his career.

“I am indebted to the hard-working, dedicated, and conscientious professionals with whom I have had the privilege to work alongside at the United States Attorney’s Office, and who, day in and day out, carry out the Office’s critical justice mission – ensuring the just prosecution of federal-law violations, and that justice be achieved in the civil lawsuits brought by and against the federal government,” he said in a statement.

Weisman was nominated to the post by President Donald Trump in October 2018 and sworn in the following January. U.S. attorneys are typically replaced once a new president takes office.

Weisman’s office said First Assistant U.S. Attorney Richard Myrus will become acting U.S. attorney. The Navy veteran was appointed an assistant U.S. attorney in 2007 and has served as first assistant since January 2018.

“I have no doubt that the Office, working together with its outstanding federal, state, and local law enforcement partners, will continue its exemplary service to all Rhode Islanders,” Weisman added.

Weisman declined an interview request from 12 News.