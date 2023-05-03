PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) is warning drivers of upcoming lane closures and detours starting this weekend at the 6/10 connector.

RIDOT said the closures will be in effect for the next three weekends, beginning Friday at 7 p.m. and lasting through 5 a.m. Monday.

The lane closures will give workers additional time to complete leveling and paving, according to RIDOT, since traffic volumes on the weekends are lower than on weekdays.

“The paving will make uneven sections of Route 10 smooth and uniform through the project area,” RIDOT explained in a press release.

The schedule for weekend work, and expected lane and exit closures, is as follows:

May 5-8: Route 10 North will be reduced to one lane between the Union Avenue (Exit 3A) interchange and the Harris Avenue/Tobey Street bridge. The right lane on Route 6 East will also be closed from Plainfield Street on-ramp to the Broadway off-ramp.

May 12-15: The Broadway off-ramp from Route 6 East will be closed for 24 hours. Traffic can detour using Hartford Avenue or Dean Street.

May 19-22: Route 10 North will be reduced to one lane, along with Route 6 East from the Plainfield Street on-ramp to the Broadway off-ramp.

RIDOT said a fourth weekend of lane closures is slated for June, though it’s unclear exactly when.

Drivers are urged to use caution in work zones, plan ahead and consider taking alternate routes to their destination.

The final top layer of pavement will be installed later this year.