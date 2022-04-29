PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island State Police will officially have a new leader on Friday.

Lt. Col. Darnell Weaver will be promoted to superintendent in a swearing-in ceremony at the State House at 9 a.m.

12 News plans to stream the ceremony live right here on WPRI 12 and in the news app.

The 28-year veteran of the force will be the agency’s 15th superintendent and the first person of color to hold the job.

Weaver currently serves as deputy superintendent and chief of field operations, overseeing several units including the patrol, detective and administrative bureaus and department of public safety.

Before the Cranston native joined the state police, he served in the U.S. Marine Corps.

The former superintendent, Col. James Manni, is expected to be on hand for the ceremony. He stepped down from the role last month to become the town manager in South Kingstown.