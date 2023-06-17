PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) —Outdoor tables sat deserted at the annual Federal Hill Summer Festival on Saturday.

Rain and chillier than average temps kept people from eating outside. The weather also canceling the scheduled outdoor live music.

Despite the weather, people who had reservations were still showing up according to Armando Bisceglia, the owner of Bacco Vino & Contorni: “Cancellations have not been a problem. I think we’re going to see tomorrow, we’re going to see a really nice pop.”

Al Fresco on the Hill kicked off back in late May. On Saturday nights, restaurants and retailers are allowed to move tables into the streets on Atwells Avenue. The outdoor dining experience will run through Labor Day.

While business is slower this Saturday, Bisceglia says he isn’t concerned: “if the Saturday’s out and tomorrow the weather plays good, we’ll be okay.”

The Federal Hill Summer Festival wraps up on Sunday.