‘We think it’s safe’: Brown University president on return to in-person classes

Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Students at Brown University will start in-person classes on Jan. 26, despite a surge in COVID-19 cases across Rhode Island.

Brown President Christina Paxson was in studio for this week’s taping of Newsmakers and discussed why she believes returning for in-person classes is the right decision for the university.

“What we’re hearing from our public health experts is that with omicron, people who are fully vaccinated and boosted are at far less risk of severe disease,” Paxson said.

In the video above, Target 12 investigator Tolly Taylor takes a closer look at Paxson’s comments.

