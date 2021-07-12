‘We have to stop this’: Providence mayor, residents call for action after deadly shooting

Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Two gun safety bills signed into law Monday by Gov. Dan McKee come less than a day after a man was shot and killed in Providence.

Around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, police say the 20-year-old victim was shot while in his backyard on Public Street. He was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Major David Lapatin says the man, who has not yet been identified, was likely targeted.

It was the city’s twelfth homicide of the year, and now neighbors and Mayor Jorge Elorza are now calling for action.

“When something like this happens, it affects the whole neighborhood, the whole community, and so we’re all reeling now,” Elorza said. “There’s just too many firearms out there, and not just too many firearms, but too many automatic firearms.”

Providence School Board Member Ty’Relle Stephens is 20 years old and says he knows the neighborhood well, noting that a lot of children and young people play outside.

“We have to stop this. Our young people in the city don’t deserve this,” he said. “This is the reason why we need mentor support so our young people aren’t killing each other. I know these young people that are out here every night. We need to make sure we fix this immediately.”

Police were speaking with witnesses at the scene of the shooting on Sunday but no arrests have been made so far.

