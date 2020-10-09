‘We are not going to tolerate them’: Providence police destroy illegal dirt bikes, ATVs

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Thirty-three recreational vehicles seized by police after they were operated illegally on the streets of Providence were crushed Friday morning.

“Not a day goes by where we don’t hear complaints from our residents of the brazenness and the lawlessness of many folks, oftentimes young people, that are riding these throughout our city,” Mayor Jorge Elorza said. “Riding these are illegal, they are dangerous, and we are not going to tolerate them.”

In 2017, the Providence City Council passed an ordinance allowing police to confiscate illegal dirt bikes and ATVs, which are then slated for destruction.

“Once we confiscate them, you don’t get them back,” Elorza said.

The recreational vehicles don’t have to only be ridden in the street to be seized, however.

“If you know where these bikes are being kept, if a neighbor of yours has these bikes and are storing them in their backyard, let us know,” the mayor added. “We will send the police, and we will confiscate them. We need your help. We need everyone’s help.”

The city has established a hotline for reporting the use of these vehicles: (401) 680-8ATV (8288).

Providence City Councilwoman Jo-Ann Ryan said it takes hard work to catch these bikes in a safe manner, and there is talk of a no-pursuit policy.

“The reality is that the Providence Police Department does have a pursuit policy and they will do so when it’s safe. They will never compromise the safety of our neighbors and our residents in pursuit of an ATV,” she explained.

She also said there have been three “crushings” of these vehicles, and the city is in the process of working on more.

Col. Hugh Clements expressed that the dirt bikes and ATVs are a significant challenge in the community and that everyone has seen groups of them operating.

“It’s a public danger,” he said. “They are illegal for a reason.”

“These operators have no regard for other vehicles, pedestrians, motorists, and have injured other people by trying to get away,” Clements continued.

Clements said he believes the hotline will be helpful to get additional illegal vehicles off of the street.

“I am thankful we are going to publicly crush 33 of them to make sure these vehicles are not used again on the streets, causing further public damage and public safety in this community,” he said.