‘We are behind him 100%’: Community rallies around Federal Hill restaurant owner battling COVID

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ The owner of a popular restaurant on Federal Hill is fighting for his life after being hospitalized with COVID-19.

Armando Bisceglia opened Bacco Vino and Contorni a few weeks prior to when the pandemic shut down dining rooms last spring.

“Armando is the life of the restaurant,” Executive Director of the Federal Hill Commerce Association Rick Simone said. “Every single table will see Armando.”

Now Bisceglia is on a ventilator at Rhode Island Hospital.

It’s been tough not only on his employees, but his regular customers as well, including Jeffrey Diaz.

“You think about it and it’s sad,” Diaz said. “You are rooting for him, you are praying for him. You hope he recovers … we know that there are a lot of tough things going on in this world and we see that he is having a tough time.”

“We are behind him 100%,” he continued. “We hope he comes back and enjoys life with us.”

Simone said one of the best ways people can show their support is to stop by Bisceglia’s business, which is his pride and joy.

“Anyone that can come in to see the restaurant, show the staff some well wishes, it’s going to go a long way,” he said.

Bisceglia’s employees also started a GoFundMe page to help his family with the accumulating medical expenses. So far, it’s raised nearly $8,000.