EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A waterfront development is being built on the former site of Ocean State Steel in East Providence.

The $120 million development will be located on Bourne Avenue and include 86 multi-family units, 136 apartments, 12 duplexes, 14 single-family units and 10 townhouses.

Of those units, 39 will be set aside as age-restricted affordable housing, according to the Mayor Bob DaSilva.

“East Point Development is going to reclaim a brownfield, which was once a former industrial site, and will provide new housing including much-needed affordable housing units, as well as vital public access to the Seekonk River,” DaSilva said.

The site, which was abandoned more than 20 years ago, has since been remediated.

“Thousands of homes need to be built in Rhode Island to keep pace with the demand,” Churchill & Banks CEO Richard Baccari II said. “The reuse and repurpose of vacant industrial land for residential development is smart group policy that will help Rhode Island in future years.”