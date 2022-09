PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — WaterFire is honoring state educators, including the RI Teacher of the Year Lisa Leaheey, at tonight’s event.

The ceremony will take place will take place at Memorial Park beginning at 3.p.m., followed by a full basin lighting just after 6:30 p.m.

Leaheey was named the 2003 teacher of the year for the state back in June.

The event is part of WaterFire’s Celebrating Educational Excellence in Rhode Island with the Rhode Island Department of Education.