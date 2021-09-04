WaterFire to honor RI’s COVID-19 heroes Saturday night

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A special WaterFire will be held tonight, honoring Rhode Island’s COVID-19 heroes.

A torch procession consisting of 100 first responders and other essential workers from around the state will kick off the event just after sunset, around 7 p.m., and will be led by Gov. Dan McKee.

“Rhode Island owes a debt of gratitude to our COVID heroes,” McKee said in a statement. “It has been a challenging year and a half, and these remarkable Rhode Islanders have never backed down. From health care workers, police officers, firefighters, and EMTs, to postal workers, grocery store employees and so many more, all essential workers continue to step up to the plate for their fellow Rhode Islanders.”

All attendees are being asked to wear masks, regardless of your vaccination status.

The Department of Health will also be hosting a popup vaccination and testing site from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Washington Street.