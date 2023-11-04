PROVIDENCE, RI (WPRI) — WaterFire Providence will once again hold its Salute to Veterans event during tonight’s full lighting.

Kicking off the night at 4:30 p.m., a speaking program will be held at the basin stage at Waterplace park. Those speaking include the Director of Veterans Affairs Kasim Yarn, Governor Dan McKee, Senator Jack Reed, Mayor Brett Smiley, and several other people.

The keynote address will be given by Rear Admiral Pete Garvin from the Naval War College.

The program will also include a performance by the Army 88th and Navy Band.

Once the speaking portion of the event ends, the Rhode Island Professional Fire Fighters Pipes and Drums group will perform as 100 veterans and active-duty service members process into the basin with lit torches and surround Waterplace Park with a Ring of Fire.

Around 7:30 p.m., wreaths will be laid at the World War, World War II, Korean and Rhode Island Nine Beirut Memorials while taps plays throughout Memorial Park.

To learn more about WaterFire’s Salute to Veterans, you can click here.