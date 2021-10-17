WaterFire lighting celebrates Rhode Island’s communities of color

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A full lighting of WaterFire celebrated Rhode Island’s communities of color on Saturday night.

The event was sponsored by the Papitto Opportunity Connection, a private foundation that invests in educational, skills-training and entrepreneurial programs to strengthen opportunities for Black, Indigenous, and people of color in the Ocean State.

It featured live musical performances by people of color, a pop-up vaccination clinic, and testing.

The lighting also coincided with Brown University’s Family Weekend and was co-sponsored by the university.