PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Several of the basins lining the Providence River will be ignited Wednesday night to celebrate the beginning of WaterFire’s first full season since 2019.

This year, WaterFire will have seven full lightings and six partial lightings. The first full lighting is scheduled for June 4.

“WaterFire is an opportunity to come and enjoy a historic city reborn, to see an urban center in new light, and to celebrate the balance of the old and the new mixed with the romance of firelight,” said Barnaby Evans, executive artistic director and creator of WaterFire said.

The pandemic prevented WaterFire from happening in 2020, since the free event typically attracts large crowds. It was the first time in WaterFire’s 25-year history that no lightings were scheduled.

The popular downtown tradition returned in September 2021 with an abbreviated schedule, meaning the 2022 season is the first full slate of lightings WaterFire has planned in nearly three years.

WaterFire is also bringing back its #Art4Impact series, which will highlight community milestones and themes. This year’s lightings will touch on Arts and Science, Community Heroes and Arts and Health.

Popular events such as the WaterFire Holiday Celebration, the 10th Annual WaterFire Salute to Veterans and the celebration of the state’s Black, Indigenous, and People of Color communities will also return this season.

The five braziers leading up to Providence Place mall will be ignited Wednesday night. There will also be a boat procession that will include a fire spinning performance by Liz Knight from Cirque De Light.

Below is the 2022 WaterFire Lighting Schedule: