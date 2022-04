EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Crews were called in to repair a water main break in the area of 193 Waterman Ave. in East Providence on Saturday afternoon.

12 News was on the scene around 4:45 p.m. when the road was closed in both directions and traffic was being diverted by police.

The roadway remained closed for several hours.

Our news crew returned to the scene Saturday night and observed those same crews packing up equipment and traffic cones around 10:45 p.m.