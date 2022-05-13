PROVIDENCE R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are looking to identify a suspect linked to several incidents involving college-aged women in the city’s Elmhurst neighborhood.

Police on Friday released new video of the suspect walking in the area after he allegedly broke into a home on Pembroke Avenue around 3:30 a.m. on May 3 and sexually assaulted a female resident.

In the footage, the suspect is seen carrying a tiki torch.

Police described him as a white or light-skinned man in his late 20s or early 30s who stands 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10 and weighs around 160 pounds.

The night of the assault, the suspect was seen wearing multiple outfits, including red pants, black pants, a black sweatshirt, and a purple or blue sweatshirt with a small white logo on the upper left of the chest, according to police.

The man walked in a “pigeon-toed” manner, spoke with a New England accent, and also wore a dark-colored “gator style” face mask with a black baseball cap, black sneakers with white soles and a white Nike logo on the side.

The same week of the Pembroke Avenue assault, police said a woman on Pinehurst Avenue reported that a man groped her through an open window. That same morning, another woman on Radcliffe Avenue told police she woke up to find one of her windows open.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jared Sherman at (401) 340-8920 or Detective Sgt. John Muriel at (401) 641-6646.