PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Bishop Thomas Tobin is expected to ring in his 75th birthday this weekend by sending his letter of resignation to Pope Francis.

Tobin recently sat down with with 12 News anchor Mike Montecalvo as he neared the church’s mandatory retirement age to reflect on his 18-year tenure.

In the video above, Tobin looks back on his accomplishments, acknowledges the challenges he faced and shares his thoughts on the diocese’s future.