Watch Live: Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos formal inauguration

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI/AP) — Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos will be formally inaugurated this afternoon.

The public ceremony is scheduled for noon on the North Lawn of the State House.

Matos is Rhode Island’s 70th lieutenant governor, but the first person of color to serve in the post.

Matos, 47, was sworn in at a small private ceremony on April 14.

The Democrat is the former president of the Providence City Council and identifies as Afro-Latina. She was born in the Dominican Republic and moved to the U.S. in 1994. She was first elected to the city council in 2010 and was voted president in 2019.

She was handpicked by Gov. Daniel McKee and unanimously confirmed by the state Senate.

McKee, as well as the state’s entire congressional delegation, are among the people expected to attend the ceremony at which mask wearing and social distancing will be required.