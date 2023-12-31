PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — 12 News crew got footage of the phrase “CEASEFIRE NOW!” projected on the RI Statehouse on New Years Eve.
A group of protestors were also seen standing in front of the state building with signs.
by: Paige Messier
