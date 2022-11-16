EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will soon be installing a lane split on I-195 West in East Providence.

The lane split, which will consist of two lanes to the left and one to the right, will be located just ahead of the Washington Bridge.

It will be implemented Friday night and remain in place for one year.

The lane split was supposed to be installed last Friday, but RIDOT postponed it a week due to inclement weather.

(Story continues below gallery.)

Courtesy: RIDOT

Courtesy: RIDOT

RIDOT said drivers shouldn’t slow down or try to switch lanes at the split, adding that both sides continue toward I-95.

Those looking to take either the Gano Street exit (Exit 1D) or the South Main Street (1C) exit must keep right at the split.

The lane split is part of the $78 million Washington Bridge project, which continues to address structural deficiencies on the westbound portion of the bridge.

The project is expected to be completed by summer 2026.