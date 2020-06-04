Warwick woman arrested for jumping on police cruiser during Providence riot

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police have arrested the woman who they say jumped on a cruiser Monday night as the violence in Providence began, Target 12 has learned.

Sarah Taylor, 21, of Warwick, began allegedly jumping on the cruiser that was eventually ignited and burned.

It all started when hundreds of people gathered outside Providence Place Mall to demand justice for George Floyd, a Minneapolis man who died in police custody after an officer kneeled on his neck while he was handcuffed and pleading that he couldn’t breathe.

Destruction and vandalism then erupted in downtown Providence resulting in dozens of arrests, several police officers hurt and businesses looted.

Taylor will be arraigned in court later on Thursday.

Police had identified Taylor earlier in the week and arrested her early Thursday morning at her home.

She is not being charged with setting the cruiser ablaze. No one has been arrested for that yet, but officials say the investigation is ongoing.