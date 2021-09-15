Warren man accused of attacking mom with hammer pleads not guilty

WARREN, R.I (WPRI) — A Warren man accused of attacking his mother with a hammer earlier this year faced a judge Wednesday.

Kevin Mendes, 34, pleaded not guilty to the charges against him, which include domestic assault with a dangerous weapon and assault with the intent to murder.

The incident occurred back in May, when officers found 53-year-old Sandra Mendes lying on the ground of her second-floor apartment covered in blood.

Sandra was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, which included severe fractures to her head and face.

Kevin surrendered to police upon their arrival, walking out the front door with his hands up. He is scheduled to be arraigned again next week on felony assault charges.

Sandra has since been released from the hospital, but according to a GoFundMe page organized to pay for her medical expenses, she still has a long road to recovery ahead of her.