Warnings issued for 2 ponds with high bacteria, 1 with algae

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Swimmers are being urged to avoid ponds in Foster and Kingston that have high levels of bacteria, the Rhode Island Department of Health said Friday.

The department recommended the closure of Dyer Woods Campground Beach in Foster and Larkin’s Pond Beach Club. It follows other no-swimming advisories issued for Camp Hoffman and Kingston’s Camp on Larkin Pond in Kingston.

Health officials are monitoring the water quality and will update the advisories if conditions change.

A separate advisory warned of a toxic blue-green algae bloom in Warwick Pond in Warwick. State health officials urged visitors to avoid any contact with the water and to prevent pets from drinking or swimming in the pond.

Skin contact with water containing blue-green algae commonly causes irritation of the skin, nose, eyes and throat. Ingesting the water can cause stomach pain, diarrhea and vomiting. Rarer effects include dizziness, headache, fever, liver damage and nervous system damage.

People who come in contact with the water should contact their doctor, the department said.