PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A wardrobe malfunction caused the 4 p.m. performance of Jurassic Park Live to be paused briefly Sunday afternoon.

The production company, Feld Entertainment, said the claw of a Dinosaur costume got stuck, causing the performer to fall and need assistance. The company then ended the scene early and went to intermission.

The company said the performer was not hurt and was able to continue the show.