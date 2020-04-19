Walk-up COVID-19 testing to start in Providence Tuesday

Tents being set up at Bailey Elementary, where a walk-up testing site will begin taking appointments on Tuesday.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A new walk-up testing site will begin operating in the Elmwood neighborhood of Providence on Tuesday, aiming to test about 40 people a day.

People who use the site — which is being set up in the parking lot of Robert L. Bailey IV Elementary School — will still need to make an appointment and have a referral from a doctor.

Patients will also be able to drive-up to the testing site, which is being run by the Providence Community Health Centers clinic across the street.

The new site was announced by Mayor Jorge Elorza on Sunday, whose office wrote in a news release that it was the first site in the state to offer both walk-up and drive-up testing.

“As we continue to see the spread of COVID-19 throughout our state, it is critical that everyone have access to the medical tests and care they need,” Elorza said. “That’s why we are working with our community partners to provide care that is easy to get to and offered in multiple languages.”

The mayor’s office said the tests will be free and available for people who are symptomatic. Existing PCHC patients should call their clinic to get an appointment, and new patients can call (401) 444-0404.

The new site joins Clínica Esperanza in Olneyville in offering community testing in Providence. That primary care facility and clinic offers medical care to the uninsured, and started doing drive-through testing this past week. The clinic is not yet offering the walk-up option.

Drive-up testing at Clínica Esperanza is also by appointment only on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The COVID-19 phone number for the clinic is (401) 408-0238.

Health director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott said this week about 45% of the state’s COVID-19 cases are in the Latino community.

The R.I. Department of Health has set up testing sites run the R.I. National Guard at the University of Rhode Island, Community College of Rhode Island and Rhode Island College. There are also testing sites at multiple hospitals and respiratory clinics in the state.

