Walk to End Alzheimer’s to be held on Sunday in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s returns to Providence’s Roger Williams Park on Sunday morning.
Right now, more than five million Americans are living with this disease.
Registration for the event begins at 8:30 a.m., followed by a short speaking ceremony by 12 News anchor Mike Montecalvo.
As of Saturday morning, more than $215,000 has been raised for the event.
