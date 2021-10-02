Walk to End Alzheimer’s to be held on Sunday in Providence

Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s returns to Providence’s Roger Williams Park on Sunday morning.

Right now, more than five million Americans are living with this disease.

Registration for the event begins at 8:30 a.m., followed by a short speaking ceremony by 12 News anchor Mike Montecalvo.

As of Saturday morning, more than $215,000 has been raised for the event.

For more information on how to participate or donate, you can click here.

12 News is a proud sponsor of the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

