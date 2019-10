PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is scheduled to take place Sunday morning at Roger Williams Park in Providence.

Registration is at 8:30 a.m. and the walk kicks off at 10 a.m. Eyewitness News anchor Mike Montecalvo will be there to emcee.

More than five million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s, including more than 23,000 in Rhode Island. It’s the sixth leading cause of death.

Nearly $290 billion is spent on treatment every year.

We are proud sponsors of the walk.