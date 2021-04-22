Vigil honors, remembers local victims of violent crime

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ The Nonviolence Institute held a candlelight vigil Thursday night to honor the Rhode Islanders who have lost their lives to violence.

This week is National Crime Victims’ Rights Week. Lisa Pina-Warren of the Nonviolence Institute tells 12 News every victim has a story and a family who’s grieving.

“We just want to teach the community that there are other options,” she said. “We don’t have to take lives, we don’t have to hurt others and you know, there is another way of life.”

Pawtucket City Councilwoman Melissa DaRosa attended the vigil to honor 20-year-old Jontel Tavares, who was shot and killed back in February.

“I encourage anyone that is out there that knows something to say something,” she continued. “I know that’s not the norm, but somebody has to start somewhere, and hopefully we can bring some of these families some closure.”

Since it’s the 40th year National Crime Victims’ Rights Week has been recognized, the group held a 40-second moment of silence.

The vigil comes after a string of violent incidents in the capital city. Last week, Providence police responded to four shootings, two of which were deadly.